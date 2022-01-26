Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 8,590 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,590 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.18% of Century Communities worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,086,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,868,000 after buying an additional 129,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 21.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,151,000 after purchasing an additional 240,254 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Century Communities by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,055,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,835,000 after buying an additional 299,970 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 41.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,364,000 after acquiring an additional 253,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 22.9% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 591,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,336,000 after acquiring an additional 110,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

CCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.20.

NYSE CCS opened at $65.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.13 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.47 and a 200 day moving average of $69.53.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 4.80%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

