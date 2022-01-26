Public Sector Pension Investment Board Takes Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,633,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Middlesex Water at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 567.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water during the second quarter worth about $246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 7.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

NASDAQ MSEX opened at $103.54 on Wednesday. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $67.09 and a 52-week high of $121.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 0.38.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 26.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Middlesex Water news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $52,653.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.