PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Position Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,365 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.24% of PubMatic worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in PubMatic in the second quarter worth about $539,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PubMatic in the third quarter worth about $399,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PubMatic in the second quarter worth about $2,926,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in PubMatic in the second quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 150.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.12 and a 12 month high of $76.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 27.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.64.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.29 million. Analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PUBM shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In other PubMatic news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 20,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $787,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $209,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 364,651 shares of company stock worth $13,108,358 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

