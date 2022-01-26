PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Purchased by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of PVH worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in PVH by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in PVH by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Henry Nasella purchased 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $94.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.88. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $78.76 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.28.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 2.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PVH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

