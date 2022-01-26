PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of PVH worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 0.7% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 1.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in PVH by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.4% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH opened at $94.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.88. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $78.76 and a twelve month high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.15%.

In related news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upgraded PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

