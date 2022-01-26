Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Reaches Market Cap of $1.32 Million (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 39.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.01 or 0.00013534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $421.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00048762 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,470.64 or 0.06678638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00053511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,960.29 or 0.99911003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00052382 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.