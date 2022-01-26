Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Halliburton Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Halliburton in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the oilfield services company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.65.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.52 and a beta of 2.74. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,270,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,318,257,000 after purchasing an additional 666,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,130,203 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,297,730,000 after buying an additional 1,293,200 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,013,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $843,467,000 after buying an additional 546,241 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,386,397 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $491,152,000 after buying an additional 369,335 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,838,874 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $388,303,000 after buying an additional 995,941 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

