Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Issued By Capital One Financial

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Halliburton in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oilfield services company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HAL. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.65.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.52 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.69. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $31.10.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 305,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,271,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

