Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Decreased by Analyst

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) – Analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amerant Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial analyst M. Young now expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Amerant Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.73. Amerant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 9.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 93.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 7.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $78,715.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $922,146.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.14%.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.