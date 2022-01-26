Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.55. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GILD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $68.84 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $61.39 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after buying an additional 10,499,694 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,701,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,188,000 after buying an additional 4,704,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,664,000 after buying an additional 4,409,756 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,608,304 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

