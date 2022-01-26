Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for HollyFrontier Co. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HollyFrontier in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

HFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of HFC opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.66. HollyFrontier has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $42.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HFC. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,088,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,460,000 after buying an additional 1,537,538 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,382,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $374,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,336 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 719.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,501,000 after purchasing an additional 993,715 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,741,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,787,000 after purchasing an additional 698,069 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.