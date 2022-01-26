Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Lowered by Analyst

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

HMST opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.20. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.03.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HomeStreet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 82,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in HomeStreet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in HomeStreet by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in HomeStreet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in HomeStreet by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

