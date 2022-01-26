Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Cut by B. Riley

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a report released on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.81.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $89.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.89. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $56.70 and a 52-week high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 9.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 635,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,215,000 after acquiring an additional 26,532 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,183,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 28.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 13,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $1,965,187.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,981 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,310. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

