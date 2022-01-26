Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Raised by Analyst

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Williams Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.85.

Williams Companies stock opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

