Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Decreased by Analyst

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.06. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

LNG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $109.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $58.26 and a 52-week high of $115.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of -22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.84) earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.50%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 743.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 21,345 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,262,000. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 30,212 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.