Qbao Market Cap Hits $338,470.87 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $338,470.87 and $51,331.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qbao has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 116% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

