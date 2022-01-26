QLC Chain Trading Down 19.3% Over Last Week (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $4.47 million and $387,505.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00050456 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.95 or 0.06856249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00055512 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,001.68 or 0.99676431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00050468 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

