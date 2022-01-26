Qorvo (QRVO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter. Qorvo has set its Q3 2022 guidance at $2.750-$2.750 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Qorvo to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $133.45 on Wednesday. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $129.47 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

