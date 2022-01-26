QUALCOMM (QCOM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $2.900-$3.100 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $2.90-3.10 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect QUALCOMM to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $165.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.26. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.59.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QUALCOMM stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.15% of QUALCOMM worth $1,852,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

