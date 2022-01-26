Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Qualtrics International updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.02)-$0.00 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $(0.02)-$0.00 EPS.

Shares of XM stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,900,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,143. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $57.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $84,477.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 161,593 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.76 per share, with a total value of $5,293,786.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qualtrics International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,737 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Qualtrics International worth $63,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XM shares. lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised Qualtrics International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.