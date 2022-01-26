Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.02)-$0.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.402-1.406 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.Qualtrics International also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.02)-$0.00 EPS.

XM traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,900,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,143. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.19. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. raised their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qualtrics International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.83.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $84,477.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $367,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qualtrics International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,737 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Qualtrics International worth $63,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

