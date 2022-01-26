Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.02)-$0.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $324-326 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $314.69 million.Qualtrics International also updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.02)-$0.00 EPS.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,900,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,143. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion and a PE ratio of -16.06.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualtrics International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.83.

In related news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 308,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,881,422.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $84,477.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qualtrics International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

