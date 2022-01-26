Quant (QNT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $55.80 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Quant coin can currently be bought for about $99.10 or 0.00267653 BTC on popular exchanges. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and approximately $55.80 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quant has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000122 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006523 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000938 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $417.52 or 0.01127639 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.