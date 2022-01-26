Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Trading 7% Higher

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) shares traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.52 and last traded at $5.50. 16,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,201,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Separately, assumed coverage on shares of Quantum-Si in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Quantum-Si alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04.

In other news, CEO John Viii Stark sold 172,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $1,008,898.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christian Lapointe sold 12,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $70,970.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Quantum-Si by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.