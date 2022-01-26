QuarkChain (QKC) Reaches Market Cap of $96.21 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $96.21 million and approximately $52.46 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00041613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006175 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

