Quest Investment Management LLC Acquires 7,640 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $63.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,744,069. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.