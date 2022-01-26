Quest Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Quest Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 1.4% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $3.66 on Wednesday, hitting $161.86. 287,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,549,629. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.08 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $265.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $298.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.62.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

