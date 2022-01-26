Quest Investment Management LLC Buys 5,439 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Quest Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.4% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.43.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $203.18. 27,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $139.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.39 and a 200-day moving average of $219.06.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.