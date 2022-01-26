Quest Investment Management LLC Buys 55,296 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Quest Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 192.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,296 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $5.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.62. The stock had a trading volume of 64,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,191. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.25 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.