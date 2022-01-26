Quest Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Quest Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,291 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.5% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 13,999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,116 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $534,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.7% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,393,319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,377,882,000 after purchasing an additional 349,132 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,308 shares of company stock valued at $3,885,362 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $11.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $514.16. 50,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,091,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $588.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $615.97. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $244.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.