Quest Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Quest Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,021,793,000 after purchasing an additional 940,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,265,797,000 after purchasing an additional 314,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,770,379,000 after purchasing an additional 355,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $137.05. 226,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,952,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $249.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.29 and a 200-day moving average of $167.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

