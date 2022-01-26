Quest Investment Management LLC Has $12.63 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Quest Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $12,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in S&P Global by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,394,000 after buying an additional 967,581 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 357.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,513,000 after purchasing an additional 571,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,118,000 after purchasing an additional 451,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,029,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $3.63 on Wednesday, reaching $403.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,774. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $97.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $456.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.81.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.70.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

