Quest Investment Management LLC Has $13.44 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Quest Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $13,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 773.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $39.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,407.43. 3,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,846. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,256.27 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,644.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,767.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Several analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,715.00 to $1,845.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,974.21.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

