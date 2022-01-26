Quest Investment Management LLC Has $13.67 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Quest Investment Management LLC increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,130 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,851 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,465 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,038,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,408 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $41,608,000 after buying an additional 149,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.32.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,376 shares of company stock valued at $22,705,317. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.82. 87,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,538,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

