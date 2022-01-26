Quest Investment Management LLC Has $14.26 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Quest Investment Management LLC decreased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,574 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,584 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $14,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM traded up $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.22. 78,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,978,574. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $213.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.69, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.50, for a total transaction of $2,000,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.38, for a total transaction of $5,967,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,031 shares of company stock valued at $73,935,261 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.47.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

