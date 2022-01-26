Quest Investment Management LLC Has $15.26 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Quest Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises 1.4% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,717,000 after purchasing an additional 739,698 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,347,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,582,000 after acquiring an additional 365,590 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,221,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,457,000 after purchasing an additional 508,358 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 5.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,506,000 after acquiring an additional 663,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.8% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,130,000 after acquiring an additional 320,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.75. The company had a trading volume of 23,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,286. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $91.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.70.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,078,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,076 shares of company stock worth $6,896,584 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

