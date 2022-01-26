Quest Investment Management LLC Increases Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Quest Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $13,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,213,000 after purchasing an additional 628,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,315,000 after buying an additional 34,051 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after buying an additional 2,157,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 12.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,399,000 after buying an additional 636,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

DOCU traded up $2.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,204,495. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $108.06 and a one year high of $314.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of -210.02, a P/E/G ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.61.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.72.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,247 shares of company stock worth $13,991,548 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

