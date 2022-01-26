Quest Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Quest Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Amundi purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $572,588,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,544 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $234,743,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,750,000 after acquiring an additional 862,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN traded up $7.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.41. 263,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,349,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.28. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $167.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.05%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.