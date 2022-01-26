Quest Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Quest Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,217 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 1.4% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 53.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.51. 69,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,651,177. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $192.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.07.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

