Quest Investment Management LLC Makes New $4.08 Million Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Quest Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,037 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 500.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their target price on HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $794.96.

NYSE HUBS traded up $10.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $445.27. 3,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,408. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $652.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $680.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.78 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.11 and a beta of 1.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total transaction of $5,159,462.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,099 shares of company stock valued at $46,166,705 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

