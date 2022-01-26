Quest Investment Management LLC Purchases 21,715 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Quest Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,715 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,770,000 after purchasing an additional 411,197 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,163,000 after purchasing an additional 210,598 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,912,000 after purchasing an additional 338,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,764,000 after purchasing an additional 110,467 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.07. 1,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,204. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $197.35 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.00.

