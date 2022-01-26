Quest Investment Management LLC Purchases 32,649 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Quest Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,649 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $14,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 28,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,451 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

