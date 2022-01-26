Quest Investment Management LLC Purchases 354 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Quest Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,403,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 12,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,592,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $360.37. The stock had a trading volume of 62,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,151,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $376.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $396.72 and a 200 day moving average of $359.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.30.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.