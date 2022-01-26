Quest Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Quest Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $236,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,775,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,169,000 after buying an additional 154,506 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 232,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,055,000 after buying an additional 11,162 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,361,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,463,000 after buying an additional 77,529 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $230.27. 5,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,577. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.31 and its 200-day moving average is $246.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $204.37 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

