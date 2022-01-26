Quest Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Quest Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 1.4% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $690.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, boosted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $547.39.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $11.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $377.60. The company had a trading volume of 197,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,789,235. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.46 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $587.59 and its 200 day moving average is $587.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

