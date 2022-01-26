Quest Investment Management LLC Sells 3,322 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Quest Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 1.4% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,446,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.76.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,433,681 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $4.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $339.64. The company had a trading volume of 28,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,743. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.34. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $214.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

