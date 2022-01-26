Quest Investment Management LLC Sells 340 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Quest Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.4% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $14,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $480.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.23 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $596.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $636.94. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

