Quest Investment Management LLC Sells 3,874 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Quest Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,797 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $13,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,405 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1,180.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,374 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 48,992.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 833,367 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Intuit by 210.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,972,000 after acquiring an additional 438,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $146,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $9.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $525.55. 25,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,052. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $359.33 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.82 billion, a PE ratio of 68.25, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $623.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $580.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.90.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

