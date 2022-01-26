Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Stock Position Trimmed by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC cut its position in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,501 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned about 1.25% of Quest Resource worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QRHC opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $115.06 million, a PE ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $7.72.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $37.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Resource from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt bought 49,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $254,991.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 16,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $91,503.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 220,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,016. Corporate insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

