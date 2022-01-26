Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $409.14 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,891,475 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,782 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.8% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $409,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Apple by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 515.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after buying an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $159.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.03 and a 200-day moving average of $155.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

